We will accord you your rightful space, Gachagua tells Raila

Deputy President-Elect Rigathi Gachagua has assured Azimio coalition leader Raila Odinga he will be accorded his rightful place and respect as the head of the opposition.

Speaking at his Karen home just before departing for Kasarani, Gachagua challenged Raila who announced he will not be attending the presidential inauguration to lead his team in performing their role as the opposition to ensure the new government performs its mandate diligently.

He said Dr Ruto’s administration will be happy to have a working opposition.

“We will accord him his due respect as a senior citizen and we expect him to lead opposition to keep us in check. We don’t want a mongrel of a government. We want a working opposition that will oversight and hold us to account” he said while fielding questions from journalists.

Raila who lost to President-elect William Ruto in a closely contested election Monday evening said he will not attend the swearing-in of Kenya’s fifth president since he is out of the country adding that Azimio la Umoja will soon announce the next steps to strengthen democracy in the country.

In response to Raila’s comments, Gachagua said the Azimio leader was not their main concern and would not be dragged into sideshows.

Gachagua was full of praise for his boss citing his personal attributes that make him stand out as a humble leader who respects all regardless of status adding that the incoming president had confidence in him as such he was looking forward to a seamless working relationship.

“ Me and William have been buddies and I know my place as his deputy. I will be bringing energy to the presidency. I will be complimenting him. We have sat and discussed, he has spelt out my duties clearly infact am complaining about the workload this shows he has confidence in me because am a performer” he stated.

On President Uhuru Kenyatta’s love-hate relationship with Dr Ruto who served as his deputy, Gachagua said his boss does not suffer inferiority complex issues.

Adding “, we will have synergy, we will compliment each other mine is to back him and ensure the roles he has allocated me are implemented to military precession. My boss takes advice, he doesn’t take offence and he listens with humility treating people with respect” he praised his boss.

