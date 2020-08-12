We will address the land question; President Kenyatta pledges as he issues title deeds in Nairobi

President Uhuru Kenyatta has underscored his government’s commitment to addressing the the challenge of land ownership in the country through the issuance of title deeds.

Speaking at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) during the issuance of about 2,000 title deeds to landowners, the president said the ongoing exercise is part of the government’s deliberate efforts in ensuring that all Kenyans acquire titles for their land so as to end perennial land-related conflicts.

“We‘re here to deliver services to the people, I will deliver on my pledge, I’ll deliver on my promise” the president said.

Among those who received the important document included members of the Patanisho Kayole block 165 and members of the Mutarakwa Road Jua Kali group with the president advising beneficiaries not to sell off their newly acquired property to land brokers.

“When you get your title, take care of it. Don’t sell it to unscrupulous land dealers. It should be of help to you and your family.” President Kenyatta cautioned.

President Kenyatta said his administration has already issued over 5 million title deeds since it assumed power even as he promised beneficiaries that the government will engage financial institutions to help them access credit to develop their land.

The president said the government through the Nairobi Metropolitan Services remains committed to transforming the fortunes of city residents through the provision of critical services within informal settlements including sewerage services, free water and health services.

The president revealing that 21 new health facilities will be put up in the city in efforts aimed at easing congestion in existing hospitals. This even as he moved to defend Nairobi Metropolitan Services headed by Major General Mohammed Badi saying its operations should not be politicized.

“Let’s stop politics; NMS director is not interested in governor’s seat, speaker’s seat nor MCA’s position. When he is done with his mandate he will get back to military service.” The president observed.

The president also had good news for members of the Embakasi ranching scheme saying the government has already processed 30,000 titles which will be issued to their legitimate owners next week.

The president had in 2018 directed the Ministry of Lands, The Nairobi County government and other relevant agencies to sort controversies engulfing the scheme to enable its members to acquire title deeds.