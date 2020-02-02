We will continue facilitating you to work effectively, President assures NPS

Written By: PSCU/Muraya Kamunde
11

We will continue facilitating you to work effectively, President assures NPS
KBC-survey-feedback-poster

The Government will continue to invest in the National Police Service (NPS) to enable it to carry out its mandate effectively, President Uhuru Kenyatta has said.

Speaking Sunday after he officially opened the Ruiru General Service Unit (GSU) Chapel in Kiambu County, President Kenyatta said while the clergy caters for the spiritual needs of the NPS officers, the Government will continue providing material support to enable the police to perform their duties efficiently.

“There are a number of things that we are considering so that you will know that we recognize the work that you do is different from ordinary work,” the President said.

Also Read  Waititu in Court to challenge impeachment by Senate

He thanked all those who contributed towards the construction of the new chapel, saying it will go a long way in providing spiritual nourishment for the officers and their families at the Ruiru GSU camp.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153

“Building this chapel is a great achievement. It is also honour in recognizing that there is one who is greater than all of us, who protects us as we carry out our duties and serve our nation,” President Kenyatta said.

Also Read  Government given green light to roll out Huduma namba

Speaking during the occasion, Interior CS Fred Matiangi thanked President Kenyatta for his commitment to the improvement of the country’s security sector.

“I am aware of the resources you have spent in addressing the spiritual needs of our officers and our people within the framework of the security sector,” CS Matiangi said.

The Interior CS assured the President that the National Police Service will not let him down in its service to Kenyans.

“Let me also thank you for the wonderful example you have given us. As our leader, you have not just led but you have also been a very good example for us to emulate. We thank you and pray the Lord to strengthen your hands for the good work ahead as we move our country to the next level,” CS Matiang’i said.

Also Read  Dr. James Nyoro takes oath of office as Kiambu governor

The dedication service was also attended by the Chairman of the National Police Service Commission Eliud Kinuthia, NPS Inspector General Hillary Mutyambai and Deputy Inspector General Edward Mbugua among other senior government officers.

KBC-You-tube-728x90-New-2

Tell Us What You Think

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR