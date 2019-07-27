‘Pay up or get disconnected’ Water Authority puts defaulters on notice

Residents of key cities across the country might soon experience dry taps, should the national water regulator, Water Resources Authority (WRA) make real a threat to disconnect all water providers with pending bills.

Speaking after holding a week-long workshop aimed at developing the Authority’s strategic plan in Athi River, Machakos County, WRA board chairman, Joe Mutambu said various water providers owe the Authority a total of sh 5.7 billion in unpaid bills, which he said was nearly muzzling the operations of the national regulator.

“We have issued demands running all the way to this year up to last year and they have totally ignored. Some of them moved to court but lost the case and were ordered to honor their obligations. I don’t understand how water service providers are selling water to Kenyans and don’t want to pay for the same,” said Mutambu.

He said the most affected urban areas include Nairobi, Mombasa, Nakuru and Murang’a.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 22163



“We are advising residents in these cities and towns to brace themselves for possible disconnection of water because their providers have failed to pay up pending bills to the Authority,” Mutambu warned.

And to avoid further loss of revenue through inaccurate metering and undeclared water sources, the Authority unveiled Smart Water Meters which have the capability to measure water abstracted and transmit the data in real time.

“This is aimed at accurately determining water abstractions by all water users. This has been prompted by lack of accurate abstraction data to enable the Authority to equitably allocate available water resources on abstractions, and also due to loss of revenues by the Authority,”

He said the smart metering will also cover waste water in terms of effluent discharges.

“It is estimated that there are 15,000 large water users that consume approximately 70 percent of the water abstracted in the country while the rest are small users. This program will cover both categories,” he added.

At the same time, the Authority’s CEO Mohamed Shurie said once adopted, the Smart Water Metering system will simplify consumer compliance with abstraction licensing requirements particularly for boreholes.

“This will ensure water abstraction volumes are complied with as per the issued permit conditions and also bring to compliance all unlicensed water users. Similarly it will boost revenue from the current collection by the Authority and by extension improve on service delivery,” said Shurie.

The CEO further announced a 90-day grace period for compliance with the new guidelines failure to which disconnections, permit cancellations and impositions of fines will be meted on defaulters.