We will not extend voter registration deadline, IEBC says

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) has maintained that the registration of voters exercise set to end on November 2nd will not be extended.

Speaking in Kericho while monitoring the registration exercise, IEBC Commissioner Francis Wanderi said there will be no extension as they do not have enough funds for the same.

Wanderi called on Kenyans who are eligible and have not registered to use the remaining days to register, saying they have dispatched kits to universities and colleges where many students have not registered as voters.

The commissioner said there has been a low turnout for the last three weeks since the exercise commenced on 4th October but it has improved this last week.

28% of the targeted population has registered in Kericho County, with the Commission expecting to hit 35 percent by the end of the exercise.

The exercise comes to an end on Tuesday November 2nd 2021, and so far IEBC has registered 17 per cent of the targeted 4.5 million new voters.