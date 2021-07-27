We will pay our political debts starting with Raila, Mt Kenya leaders

A section of Mt Kenya leaders have promised to support ODM Party Leader Raila Odinga 2022 Presidential bid as pay back for the times he has supported the region.

Laikipia Governor Nderitu Muriithi said the region has no problem with paying political debts and is ready to support Raila next year.

He said while talk has focused on Mt Kenya supporting Deputy President William Ruto in 2022 for the support he accorded President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2013 and 2017, the region should first settle age old political debts owed to the Odinga family.

His sentiments were echoed by Kieni MP Kanini Kega. “We have not forgotten how you stood with us during Kibaki time. You have rescued us in different occasions and we haven’t forgotten that.”

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru said the vote rich region must remain united ahead of 2022 saying “As a region we always vote to the man, we must now be divided, once the President gives a direction we will follow.”

The leaders spoke a thanks giving event organised by Musicians to thank President Uhuru for his support to the industry hosted by Media mogul SK Macharia in his Gatanga home.

Succession politics took center stage as Raila allies led by Kisii Governor James Ogwae urged Mt Kenya to support the ODM Party Leader this time round as a continuity for handshake.

Siaya Senator James Orengo said Luos have nothing against Kikuyus saying, “Raila is so clean that there is nothing to clean. What is dirty is our politics. We are part of you (Mt. Kenya).”

Kisumu Governor Anyang’ Nyong’o on the other hand said no one has a better chance to unite the Country saying, “Anyone who wants to lead a country must have a history for leadership. We have travelled with Raila and he deserves to be President.”

Murang’a Governor Mwangi Wa Iria called on Kenyans to shun divisive leaders and elect individuals depending on their credentials.

“We must also enhance equitable sharing of resources. That way Communities will stop fighting for one of their own to be President,” He said.

This even as Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa urged leaders to first focus on unity saying, “Mt. Kenya has so many debts. Am proud to see Mt. Kenya welcome Raila here. Let’s not discuss politics debts now and focus on peaceful tranquility.”

Wamalwa lauded Musicians for the role they play in uniting Kenyans saying they should be ambassadors of peace in the forthcoming elections.

And while Raila steered clear of the succession politics, he warned against politics of handouts saying Kenyans are industrious people and can’t survive on the hustler movement.

“This is the beginning of a serious of events to unite the Country, we will be in Nyanza next before heading to Western and Coast,” He said.

He said together with President Uhuru Kenyatta they have vowed to address the plight of Musicians in the Country to ensure they are successful.

“We have seen our music evolve to levels we couldn’t have imagined. We must support and propel them to international levels,” He said.

The Musicians were elated after Parliament exempted them from paying exercise duty as proposed in the Finance bill while an amendment in the Copyright Act will see Artists get 41pc of money earned from ring back tunes.

Waiguru said Counties must also prioritize the welfare of musicians saying, “We will go beyond studios and partner with artists to create alternative sources of revenue for Musicians and we will work with the committee you have selected so that artists can have maximum benefit from their work and creations.”

Orengo said it is unfortunate artists are extremely rich in western countries but very poor in Africa countries.

“Music speaks louder and we use music to communicate love, compassion, politics and everything else,” He said.