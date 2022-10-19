We will restructure Kenya Airways and make it profitable, Murkomen says

The Government of President Dr William Ruto has commenced plans to restructure Kenya Airways and make it profitable again.

This is according to Roads, Transport & Public Works CS Nominee Senator Onesmus Kipchumba Murkomen who appeared before the National Assembly committee on appointments for vetting.

Murkomen said Kenya Airways is suffering and making loses due to mismanagement and selfish interests from a few individuals, telling the Committee that while the cargo department is making money, Kenya Airways doesn’t benefit entirely from the same.

He said if confirmed as CS, he will prioritize the expansion of the Airport by building the Greenfield terminal which was stopped a few years ago.

Murkomen said the contractor had been paid Ksh 4b and when the contract was cancelled, he filed a case in court in Paris on compensation.

The CS nominee expressed his willingness to end the case out of court and renegotiate the deal so that the project can proceed.

He also vowed to restore the Kenya Airports Authority grabbed land across the Country and initiate plans to build Airports in Counties.

At the same time, Murkomen has vowed to bring to order operations at the Kenya Ports Authority saying some of the decisions made by the last regime were procedural.

He said, “State capture is the use of state power to benefit a few individuals, I will make sure that I dismantle those agents of state capture and return resources to the people of Kenya so that they can benefit.

On the Standard Gauge Railway, Murkomen said once he is confirmed as CS he will make the SGR agreement public to Kenyans saying he was shocked to find out that no one seems to know the contents of the agreement.

“If the port has been used as a guarantee for the SGR loan we should know, Kenyans should know. I will look for the agreement if confirmed make it public,” He said.

Murkomen said the while the Government is committed to repay the loan, they will seek to renegotiate its repayment period saying it is impossible to pay the loan using the profit from the railway.

He said the ministry will also seek to put in place a dualling and tolling policy for the high density roads where the fee charged is commensurate to what a motorist can afford.

He said the fee charged to use the Expressway should be looked at as a saving on time and fuel.

He said dualling and tolling will ensure people move faster as well as raise revenue to maintain the roads and build new roads.

Murkomen told the Committee that the Expressway was built using private money since the Government didn’t want to take the risk yet it’s now clear that the private investor will recoup his/her money in due course.

He has vowed to scrap the Road Annuity Programme if confirmed saying it is too expensive for the country.