We will support Kalonzo in 2022, Ukambani MPs declare

16 Members of Parliament have endorsed Wiper party leader Kalonzo Musyoka as their preferred candidate to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The MPs have also stated that Kalonzo remains the undisputed leader of the Kamba saying they will mobilize the community to support his 2022 bid to the last man.

Speaking during a thanksgiving ceremony for Kathiani MP Robert Mbui the MPs together with County Assembly leaders from Kitui, Makueni and Machakos, said those against Kalonzo’s candidature will be in for a rude shock.

They hit out at Makueni Governor Prof. Kivutha Kibwana who has in the recent past implored on Kalonzo to retire from politics accusing him of trying to divide the Kamba community.

Mbui stressed on the need to remain united saying all politicians from the region must read from the same script.

Kitui Central MP Makali Mulu said Kalonzo has a nationwide appeal and urged ODM leader Raila Odinga to support Kalonzo in 2022 for supporting him in 2013 and 2017.

Mwingi West MP Charles Nguna said as elected leaders from the Kamba community, they will traverse the Country to popularize Kalonzo’s presidential 2022 bid sentiments echoed by Kaiti MP Joshua Kimilu.

The MPs said they will seek partnerships with like-minded politicians from other regions singling out Baringo Senator and KANU Chairman Gideon Moi as one of the leaders they want to work with.

Tiaty MP William Kamket relayed greeting from Gideon saying the KANU Chairman is willing to work with Kalonzo ahead of 2022.

The MPs expressed support for the handshake saying it has helped solve political differences. They also expressed their support towards the fight against graft but called on prosecution of those misusing public funds.

Kalonzo said he is ready to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta even as he told Kenyans to brace for a referendum as it is likely to be a key proposal by the Building Bridges Initiative.

He said he fully supports the President in his war against corruption and called on Kenyans not to relent in fighting the vice.

He however reiterated that Kenyans were eager to see action taken against the corrupt. “I am waiting to hear that big people have been convicted if we are to win the war against corruption, we must invent a different approach.”