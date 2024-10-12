We will support President Ruto’s re-election in 2027 – Wandayi

Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi has confirmed that the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) will support President William Ruto’s re-election in the 2027 polls.

Wandayi, a political ally of ODM leader Raila Odinga, stated that the Nyanza region, which has traditionally backed the opposition leader, will shift its support to Ruto in the upcoming elections. This change follows Ruto’s co-opting of some ODM leaders into his administration.

“Ni jukumu letu sisi sote tulinde serikali isimame, na tuunge mkono Mheshimiwa Rais Ruto aendelee kuongoza nchi hata baada ya next (2027) elections. Kule kwetu Siaya tukiamua, tumeamua na tumeamua tunashikana na Rais William Ruto,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary, who previously served as the Minority Leader in the National Assembly before his Cabinet appointment, asserted that Raila’s political support base has embraced the President and will therefore back his bid for another term.“Mimi ninaamini uhusiano wetu (wa kisiasa) utadumu kabisa beyond next (2027) elections. Sisi tumeshikana na Mheshimiwa Rais William Ruto kikamilifu. Si mambo ya kubaatisha. Sisi tuko ndani ya serikali na serikali iko imara,” he said.

He praised the President’s move to form a broad-based government, emphasizing that it is beneficial for the country. Wandayi stated that President Ruto has noble intentions and a solid development plan for the nation, deserving of support from all Kenyans.

“I was in the opposition. However, the country is more important than individuals or political parties. That is why, when President William Ruto invited me to join his government, I accepted without hesitation,” he said.

“President William Ruto has created a government that includes every Kenyan and every community, enabling citizens to unite and work together for development,” he remarked during a tour of Kericho County.

In addition to incorporating members of the opposition into his administration, President Ruto is also supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga’s bid for the chairmanship of the African Union Commission.