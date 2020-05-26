Tuju: We will not spare errant Jubilee MPs

Written By: Muraya Kamunde
13

Jubilee Party Secretary-General Raphael Tuju has said that they will not be merciful to indiscipline members who are going against their fidelity to the party.

“I want to make it clear that we are not going to be merciful when it comes to discipline in the party. In the past we have been very generous to some of our members some,” Tuju said.

This comes after Party National Disciplinary Committee commenced hearings against members who snubbed a Senate Parliamentary Group meeting convened by President Uhuru Kenyatta at State House, Nairobi.

The said members were summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary committee after complaints filed against them.

Speaking Tuesday at Jubilee Party headquarters in Pangani on Tuesday, Jubilee secretary-general Raphael Tuju said the party will give the senators an opportunity to defend themselves fairly.

At the same time, the Jubilee secretary-general said the party will follow due process while hearing their cases.

“I want to assure Kenyans that we will follow due process.” He added.

Tuju said that the Jubilee Party requires 100% fidelity from Members of Parliament to the contract they signed with the party.

“They hanged on the goodwill of the party to get their positions for them to now change tact is nothing but betrayal to the party,” he said.

The Jubilee Party has in the recent weeks made changes in the Senate House leadership dropping Kipchumba Murkomen, Susan Kihika and Kindiki Kithure from positions they held.

Muraya Kamunde

