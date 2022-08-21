We won’t let our guard down, authorities say as terrorism victims are remembered

Key players in the security and intelligence sectors have undertaken to sustain efforts aimed at fighting and preventing terrorist acts.

The commitment, by the state and non-state actors, was made Sunday as the world marked the International Day of Remembrance and Tribute to the Victims of Terrorism.

The Inspector General of Police Hillary Mutyambai said the National Police Service will support efforts to hold terrorists accountable for the suffering they have caused. In a statement to the victims, survivors, and their families, the IG noted that the service is committed to the furtherance of every strategy to prevent terrorism, including addressing conditions that are conducive to the spread of terrorism.

“We will work together with regional and global partners to ensure that all victims and survivors have access to justice and the necessary support required to further build upon their resilience,” said Mutyambai

His message was reinforced by the Commissioner General of Prisons Brigadier (Rtd) John Kibaso Warioba who said despite the tragic loss of human life as a result of senseless acts of terror, humanity will never give in to terror.

“As we honor those who have hurt or died and the hinds of terrorism, we affirm that terrorism knows no religion, ethnicity or nationality,” he said

While expressing its solidarity with the victims, the National Counter-Terrorism Center in Kenya NCTC noted that terrorists seek to instill fear and tear the social fabric of the society, but promised to ensure that its elements fail in this mission.

“We will never let them divide us. We are and we will continue standing strong and united. We reiterate our commitment extremism and terrorism to preventing and countering violent extremism and terrorism and we will not let our guard down,” acting NCTC Director-General Dr. Rosalind Nyawira said in her message

Epuka Ugaidi, a non-governmental organization, regretted that terrorist acts cause lasting damage to individuals, families, and communities. The organization’s Executive Director Charles Ikenye noted that while they may fade with time, the scars run deep and never disappear.

“This international day reminds us that no matter how long ago an attack happened, victims continue to struggle with its legacy,” he said

On its part, the International Institute for Strategic Studies HORN, expressed optimism in the war against violent extremism noting that with concerted efforts, ‘together we shall defeat terrorism,’

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...