Weather app launched

Nomads in the northern part of Kenya can access simplified weather changes information on their mobile phones.

This follows the launch of an innovative solution created by AmfraTech, which informs pastoralists of weather patterns through a mobile application named “myAnga”.

AmfraTech co-founder, Racho Godana, says the weather app uses weather data from an American-based agricultural intelligence firm a Where to provide subscribers with rain and forage conditions for the week ahead.

Arid and Semi-Arid Lands in the country comprise at least 80 percent of the country’s land mass.

Arid and Semi-Arid areas host over 60 percent of all livestock in Kenya.

In the Northern Kenya counties of Marsabit and Mandera, two telecommunications engineers have innovated a mobile phone application to help pastoralists be up to speed with the latest weather changes to inform their search for pasture and water for their livestock.

The mobile app christened “myAnga”, helps pastoralists be able to receive weather information simplified as text messages on their mobile phones in real-time.

Already pastoralists in the regions have begun using the app and say, it couldn’t have come at a better time.

The developers hope to roll out the application to the rest of Northern Kenya and Southern Ethiopia.