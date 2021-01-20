Weatherman warns of heavy rainfall Friday

Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of heavy rainfall starting this Friday in western, central, southeastern, and northeastern parts of the country.

The weatherman says heavy rainfall of more than 20 mm is expected in the region.

In a statement, the Met Department stated that the heavy rainfall is expected to continue on Saturday 23 over the highlands west of the Rift Valley, southeastern lowlands, and highlands east of the Rift Valley.

It added that the rainfall is likely to reduce in intensity on Sunday, 2021.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



The strong easterly to southeasterly winds being experienced over the northwestern region is likely to strengthen to more than 15 meters per second while northerly winds of more than 12.9 meters per second are expected over eastern parts of the country from Friday to Saturday.

The weather department has advised residents in all the mentioned areas to be on the lookout for potential floods and strong winds adding that flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily, especially downstream.

The weatherman has also advised residents to avoid driving through or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.