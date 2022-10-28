Weatherman: Dry spell set to continue in most parts

ByERIC BIEGON
Tags

The Kenya Meteorological Department indicated Friday that the dry spell being experienced in certain parts of the country will continue for a few days ahead.

In the latest five-day forecast released by the weatherman, “most parts of the country are likely to be sunny and dry,”

The department was, however, quick to note that rainfall should be expected over some parts of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Coast and North-eastern Kenya.

  

Latest posts

DCI to collaborate with UN body to prevent crime

Muraya Kamunde

Kenya amongst countries lowest number of dentists, Association says

Eric Biegon

Motorists cautioned against use of illuminating lights, sirens

Muraya Kamunde

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

%d bloggers like this: