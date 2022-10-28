Weatherman: Dry spell set to continue in most parts

The Kenya Meteorological Department indicated Friday that the dry spell being experienced in certain parts of the country will continue for a few days ahead.

In the latest five-day forecast released by the weatherman, “most parts of the country are likely to be sunny and dry,”

The department was, however, quick to note that rainfall should be expected over some parts of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, the Central Rift Valley, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Coast and North-eastern Kenya.

