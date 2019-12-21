Weatherman forecasts rains across the country

The Meteorological Department is warning Kenyans to brace themselves for rains beginning Saturday after a period of dry weather over the past four days.

In a statement, the department said moderate rains will be received in Nyeri, Makindu, Nairobi, Malindi and Kisii during the day.

Other areas to experience showers include Kitui, Makindu, Voi, Mombasa, Malindi and Lamu.

At least 132 people have so far died in rain-related incidents, according to Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Approximately 330,000 people are already adversely affected by the heavy rains, which began in October and intensified at the end of November.

Floods and landslides have displaced 17,000 people from their homes since October, the government spokesman told journalists in Nairobi.

He said more than 11,000 livestock have been swept away, an undetermined acreage of farmlands have been submerged and crops destroyed.

Elsewhere, Kenya Wildlife Services says Amboseli airstrip will remain closed indefinitely due to safety considerations.

According to KWS, water levels at the airstrip have subsided and should the current weather conditions prevail it is expected to be operational in a couple of days.

Over the past week, the heavy rains have caused the busy Airstrip to flood and rendered several National Parks and Reserves impassable even by road.

However, in a statement, the Kenya Wildlife Service has announced that all hotels and lodges located within their national parks and reserves are accessible by road.

KWS further indicated that all other airstrips and roads which were affected by the heavy rains are fully operational and passable.

KWS is now encouraging Kenyans to take advantage of this festive season and visit all the renowned national parks and reserves, including marine parks.