Weatherman predicts heavy rains until end of the week

The Kenya Meteorological Department has announced that heavy rains will continue until after Christmas.

In its latest seven-day weather forecast, the weatherman said rainfall is likely to continue over few to several places in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern lowlands, the Coast, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and South Rift Valley, North-eastern and parts of North-western Kenya.

According to Kenya Meteorological Department Director Stella Aura, heavy rainfall is likely over parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, South-eastern lowlands, North-eastern, and the Coastal strip. Strong south-easterly winds with speeds exceeding 25 knots (12.9 m/s) are expected over some parts of Northwestern and North-eastern Kenya.

“Occasional morning rains are expected over few places. Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are expected over a few to several places. Nights are likely to be mainly partly cloudy though occasional showers are likely over few places.” Aura said

In Nairobi and the highland east of Rift Valley, Met says mornings are likely to be cloudy with rains. It further predicts that afternoon and night showers are likely to occur while occasional heavy rainfall is likely over a few to several places.

Regions such as North-eastern Kenya which have been experiencing prolonged drought are also going to receive rains according to the weatherman.

Met says the counties of Marsabit, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa, and Isiolo will experience morning rains and afternoon showers are expected over a few places throughout the forecast period.

“Nights are expected to be partly cloudy for most of the forecast period though occasional showers are likely over few places. Isolated storms are expected in Garissa, Marsabit, and Isiolo Counties.” The forecast indicated