Weatherman warns of extreme high temperatures

The Kenya Meteorological Department has announced that most parts of the country will experience extremely high temperatures during the day in the next seven days.

The latest weekly forecast by the weatherman says several parts of the country including the Coast, North-eastern and North-western Kenya will experience daytime temperatures above 30 degrees Celsius.

The forecast, however, shows that most parts of the country are likely to be dry during that period.

According to the forecast, daytime temperatures are expected to be as high as 33 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius in Kisumu and Narok respectively Counties in the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley are predicted to have sunny mornings and rains in a few areas.

They include Kisii, Nyamira, Nandi, Kericho, Bomet, Kakamega, Vihiga, Bungoma, Siaya, Kisumu, Homabay, Busia, Migori, Narok, Baringo, Nakuru, Trans-Nzoia, Uasin-Gishu, Elgeyo-Marakwet and West-Pokot. North-western Kenya counties of Turkana and Samburu will experience sunny days and partly cloudy nights.

KMD added that Lodwar during daytime will experience high maximum temperatures of up to 38 degrees Celsius and nights will also be warm with minimum temperatures approaching 24 degrees Celsius.

It said Counties in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley including Nairobi, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Nyeri, Kirinyaga, Murang’a, Kiambu, Meru, Embu and Tharaka-Nithi will experience occasional cloudiness and light rains in the morning with afternoon and night showers expected over few places.

Temperatures are expected to rise to a maximum of 32 degrees Celsius in Voi during the day and drop to about 09 degrees Celsius at night in Machakos.

The Coast counties of Mombasa, Tana-River, Kilifi, Lamu and Kwale will experience sunny days and partly cloudy nights.

Report by Wesley Rutto