Weatherman warns of flash floods across the country

The meteorological department is warning of sustained rains across the country over the weekend even as some sections of the country struggles to reconstruct as the effects of ongoing floods continue to wreak havoc.

The weatherman has at the same time issued an advisory over strong south easterly winds projected to hit Isiolo and southern parts of Marsabit counties.

Families in Teso South have been displaced after river Malakisi and Komeriai burst its banks following heavy rains.

The families fled their homes after water submerged their houses forcing amid calls for government assistance.

The area MCA is now appealing to the national government and well-wishers to provide humanitarian assistance to the families including shelter, food, water and medicine.

Separately, heavy rains rendered roads in Suba North impassable. A section of MPs who were enroute to a funeral were stranded for hours as the Koguta Sindo road remained impassable owing to the rains.

And over 300 people were displaced by floods in Trans Nzoia County following heavy rains that continue to pound parts of the country.

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned that the rains are set to continue over the weekend over most parts of the country.

Strong south easterly winds of 12.5 meters per second and above area also expected over Isiolo and southern parts of Marsabit Counties.