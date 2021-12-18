Weatherman warns of impending heavy rainfall

The Kenya Meteorological Department has sounded an alert of impending heavy rainfall that could result into floods.

According to a weather advisory, the rainfall is expected to increase in intensity to 30 millimetres in 24 hours on Tuesday.

Among the counties to be affected include; Embu, Meru, Murang’a, Nairobi and Nyeri. The others are; Kiambu, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Isiolo and Garissa. The rest are; Tana River, Taita Taveta, parts of Mombasa County, Kilifi and Lamu.

The weatherman is urging members of the public to be on the look out because floods may occur even where the rainfall has not been experienced especially downstream of the river valleys.

In the statement signed by the Director of Meteorological Services Stella Aura, the public is also urged to avoid walking or driving through moving water to avoid drowning or being swept away.

Seven-day weather forecast 14-20 December 2021 🌧️Rainfall is likely to continue over the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the South-eastern lowlands, the Coast, parts of the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Lake Victoria Basin, Central and South Rift Valley and North-eastern pic.twitter.com/hxUTypTOYC — Kenya Met Department 🇰🇪 (@MeteoKenya) December 14, 2021

The advisory is also warning of lightning incidents in areas that are prone to the danger of lighting and urges the public to avoid walking through open fields during storms or sheltering under trees.

People on the slopes of the Abardare Ranges in Murang’a county and on the slopes of Mount Kenya have been asked to be on the lookout for possible landslides.

The weatherman further states that the moderately strong winds of up to 15knots are strong enough to uproot trees and cause structural damages to the building including blowing off roots and calls on the public to be cautious.