Weatherman warns of possible flooding in parts of the country

The weatherman is warning of heavy rainfall over parts of the country beginning Thursday extending to the weekend that could result in possible flooding.

A statement from the Kenya meteorological department says that heavy rainfall of more than 30mm in 24 hours is expected over the north-eastern parts of the country on Thursday 26th November, 2020.

The heavy rainfall is expected to intensify to more than 40mm in north-eastern and spread to the south-eastern, coastal regions, western and central highlands including Nairobi area on Friday 27th and Saturday 28th respectively.

The heavy rainfall is expected to continue on Sunday 29th over western, south-eastern, coastal regions and central highlands including Nairobi area. According to the weatherman, the rains are likely to reduce in intensity on Monday 30th November, 2020.

The meteorological department has listed Mandera, Marsabit, Isiolo, Wajir, Garissa, Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang’a, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Nairobi, Taita Taveta, Kajiado, Narok counties as areas of concerns. Others include Kitui, Machakos, Makueni, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Baringo, Migori, Nandi, Trans Nzoia, Samburu, Elgeyo Marakwet, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Busia, Kisumu, Siaya, Kakamega, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, Tana River and Lamu counties.

Residents in all the mentioned areas are advised to be on the lookout for potential floods with water levels in rivers, lakes and dams over Lake Victoria Basin, the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, Central and South Rift Valley expected to remain high.

According to the weatherman, flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily especially downstream. Residents are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning strikes.

Fishermen and all in the Marine industry have also been advised to remain on high alert as the heavy rains could result in poor visibility along the western Indian Ocean.

Those living in landslide/mudslide prone areas, especially on the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt. Kenya, western Kenya and other hilly areas have also been advised to remain watchful.