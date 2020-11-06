Weatherman warns of possible floods amid intensified rains

The weatherman is warning of possible floods in parts of the country with ongoing rains forecast to intensify over the weekend.

According to a dispatch from the Kenya meteorological department, rains are expected to intensify to more than 30mm in 24hrs in western, southwestern, parts of central including Nairobi area, eastern, south-eastern and coastal regions on Sunday 8th and Monday 9th with a reduction in intensity expected on Tuesday.

The weatherman has identified Nyeri, Kiambu, Nyandarua, Laikipia, Murang’a, Embu, Meru, Kirinyaga, Tharaka Nithi, Taita Taveta, Busia, Kisii, Nyamira, Kericho, Bomet, Nakuru, Baringo, Narok, Migori and Nandi counties as areas of concern. Others are Trans Nzoia, West Pokot, Uasin Gishu, Vihiga, Bungoma, Homa Bay, Busia,Kisumu, Siaya, Kakamega, Kajiado, Nakuru, Mombasa, Kwale, Kilifi, parts of Tana River and Lamu.

The weatherman urging those living identified areas to be on the lookout for potential floods. According to the meteorological department, water levels in rivers, lakes and dams over Lake Victoria Basin, northwest, the Highlands West, Central and South Rift Valley are expected to remain high.

Residents are advised to avoid driving through, or walking in moving water or open fields

and not to shelter under trees and near grilled windows to minimize exposure to lightning

strikes with the weatherman saying that flood waters may appear in places where it has not rained heavily especially downstream.

The heavy rains according to the weatherman, may result in poor visibility along the coast, hence fishermen and all in the Marine industry should be on high alert. People in landslide prone areas

especially over the slopes of the Aberdare ranges, Mt. Kenya, western and other hilly

areas should be watchful.

The advisory coming a day after the government warned of looming floods in Turkana County due to an expected spill over at the Turkwel hydro-electric power dam.

Government Spokesman Colonel (Retired) Cyrus Oguna said the current water levels has risen to 1140 meters, an equivalent of 92 percent of the reservoir’s maximum capacity and 9 meters higher than ever recorded, leaving only 1.60 meters before it spills over into the exit canals and the spill-ways. Oguna urged downstream communities along the Turkwel basin in Lobokat, Kaputir, Katilu, Lobei-Kotaruk, Turkwel, township, Kanamkemer, Kerio and Kangatotha wards to move to higher grounds.