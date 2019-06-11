Weatherman warns of strong winds over eastern part of country

The Kenya Meteorological Department has warned of strong winds over the eastern part of the country with large waves over the Indian Ocean with rainfall expected to continue falling in most parts of the country.

The weatherman warned that the strong winds of more than 25 knots could pose a danger to fishermen who venture into the waters as they can lead to the capsizing of small boats.

According to the latest seven-day weather forecast covering between June 11 to 17, cloudy conditions will be experienced over the central highlands including Nairobi with rainfall expected over the Lake Victoria Basin, along Rift Valley highlands and the northwest part of the country.

Deputy Director of Meteorological Services Samwel Mwangi says those venturing into the ocean should stay warned as the high waves which could rise up to three metres high can easily capsize small boats used by most fishermen.