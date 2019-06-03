Wednesday declared public holiday to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr

The Government has declared Wednesday this week as a public holiday to allow all Kenyans to join the Muslim faithful in the country to celebrate Idd-ul-Fitr.

The announcement was made Monday by Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i in a gazette notice. Idd-ul-Fitr marks the end of the Holy month of Ramadhan, a period of fasting, prayer, and reflection during which Muslims renew their faith.

“It is notified for the general information of the public that the Cabinet Secretary for Interior and Co-ordination of National Government, in exercise of the powers conferred by section 2(1) of the Public Holidays Act, declares that Wednesday, the 5th June, 2019 shall be a public holiday,” read the notice

During the celebrations, Muslims conduct morning prayers which are held in open grounds after which they proceed home to celebrate with family, friends, neighbors and the poor.

Meanwhile Pwani FM, one of the several FM radio stations owned by the Kenya Broadcasting Corporation in conjunction with Tandaza foundation held a roadshow in Kwale ahead of Idd celebrations.

Station manager Maximillah Welukhu says the station will stage such caravans ahead of its 18th anniversary.

Tandaza foundation patron Kassim Sawa who is also MP for Matuga urged Muslim community to remember the less fortunate in the society during the celebrations.