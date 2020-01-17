The weekend is here and full of opportunity
Weekends were made for attending events and kicking your feet up. We’ve got poetry, art showcases, wellness boot camps and cooking classes for your kids.
Bad Boys For life
Venue: IMAX cinemas
When: Begins January 17th, 2020
What: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back at it with the 3rd Bad Boys movie.
Price: See IMAX theatres for prices
Poetry Slam Africa
Venue: Kenya National Theatre
When: Saturday, January 18th, 2020
What: It’s an opportunity to enjoy a day of poetry and everything related to poetry.
Price:
Early Bird KSh. 500
Advance KSh. 1,000
Gate KSh. 1,500
Zen Kids Cooking Club
Venue: Zen Garden
When: Saturday, January, 18th – 25th 2020
Time: 10am – 2pm
What: A culinary workshop for kids that happens every Saturday morning. This weekend’s culinary workshop will be making pizza and fruit popsicles
Price: KSh. 2,000 per Person
Creative Millenials
Venue: Alliance Francaise, Nairobi
When: Saturday, January 18th – 26th 2020
Time: 8am – 5pm
What: An art movement of upcoming and practising artists, made up of alumni of the Dept. of Fine Art and Design of the Kenyatta University who will be showcasing their work.
Price: Entry free
Uncovering Freedom; On Sudan’s Historic Revolution. Khalid Albaih in conversation with Rozan Ahmed
Venue: Circle Art Gallery
When: Friday, January, 17th 2020
Time: 6 pm – 8 pm
What: Sudanese artist and cartoonist Khalid Albaih, a cartoonist and a popular figure in Sudan’s creative community will in Kenya showcasing his creative works and talking about the role he played in Sudan’s revolution.
Price: Free
Temple
Venue: Crooked Q, Woodvale Grove
When: Saturday, January 18th
What: A ravers event that focuses on Techno and House music. This weekend dubbed #redriotroom, will feature special guests Kiambi & Myth from Artmosphere Records who will perform alongside residents Dylan-S & Rathod.
Price: KSh. 500
Wellness Bootcamps
Venue: Karura Forest
When: Sunday, January 19th 2020
Time: 8.30 am
What: Bootcamps take place every weekend either on Saturday or Sunday. Each session includes – 2 hours exercise session at Karura forest (aerobics, run, yoga, Zumba)
– Diet plan
– 1 session nutrition consultation
– Nutrition assessment
-Team motivation
Price: KSh. 3,500 per month Ksh. 1,000 for each class