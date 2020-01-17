The weekend is here and full of opportunity

Weekends were made for attending events and kicking your feet up. We’ve got poetry, art showcases, wellness boot camps and cooking classes for your kids.

Bad Boys For life

Venue: IMAX cinemas

When: Begins January 17th, 2020

What: Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are back at it with the 3rd Bad Boys movie.

Price: See IMAX theatres for prices

Poetry Slam Africa

Venue: Kenya National Theatre

When: Saturday, January 18th, 2020

What: It’s an opportunity to enjoy a day of poetry and everything related to poetry.

Price:

Early Bird KSh. 500

Advance KSh. 1,000

Gate KSh. 1,500

Zen Kids Cooking Club

Venue: Zen Garden

When: Saturday, January, 18th – 25th 2020

Time: 10am – 2pm

What: A culinary workshop for kids that happens every Saturday morning. This weekend’s culinary workshop will be making pizza and fruit popsicles

Price: KSh. 2,000 per Person

Creative Millenials

Venue: Alliance Francaise, Nairobi

When: Saturday, January 18th – 26th 2020

Time: 8am – 5pm

What: An art movement of upcoming and practising artists, made up of alumni of the Dept. of Fine Art and Design of the Kenyatta University who will be showcasing their work.

Price: Entry free

Uncovering Freedom; On Sudan’s Historic Revolution. Khalid Albaih in conversation with Rozan Ahmed

Venue: Circle Art Gallery

When: Friday, January, 17th 2020

Time: 6 pm – 8 pm

What: Sudanese artist and cartoonist Khalid Albaih, a cartoonist and a popular figure in Sudan’s creative community will in Kenya showcasing his creative works and talking about the role he played in Sudan’s revolution.

Price: Free

Temple

Venue: Crooked Q, Woodvale Grove

When: Saturday, January 18th

What: A ravers event that focuses on Techno and House music. This weekend dubbed #redriotroom, will feature special guests Kiambi & Myth from Artmosphere Records who will perform alongside residents Dylan-S & Rathod.

Price: KSh. 500

Wellness Bootcamps

Venue: Karura Forest

When: Sunday, January 19th 2020

Time: 8.30 am

What: Bootcamps take place every weekend either on Saturday or Sunday. Each session includes – 2 hours exercise session at Karura forest (aerobics, run, yoga, Zumba)

– Diet plan

– 1 session nutrition consultation

– Nutrition assessment

-Team motivation

Price: KSh. 3,500 per month Ksh. 1,000 for each class

