Weekend listen: Nilotic by Elsy Wameyo

Elsy’s music is inspired by the ancient Nilotic journey.

Nairobi-born, Adelaide-based singer, rapper and producer, Elsy Wameyo has announced the impending arrival of her debut EP, Nilotic on April 1st via Music in Exile. To coincide with the news, Elsy has shared her latest self-produced single, and self-directed video, ‘River Nile’. Directed and produced by Elsy herself, with co-direction by Leighton Bond, the striking visual sees a barrage of scenes as Elsy and friends embrace the spirit of the River Nile story, while standing firm in the track’s fierce call to action.

“River Nile was a revelation, a turning point which led me to understand who I truly am. I had been so weak, fighting a battle that was never mine. This song came about after I learnt how to strategically use the power within.” Elsy Wameyo says of the single. “I journeyed with this song to find a place of rest. I reached a level where I no longer had to work. Instead, I used the forces around me to gain altitude. The moment I found it, it was game over for everyone else.”

River Nile is defined by a low slung bass melody that darts back and forth with assured swagger. Elsy’s fire-speed raps and confident delivery is intermixed between choral shout-outs, taken from a chopped out sample.

By listening to her music, you get to hear the journey of a confident, frustrated and sad Elsy attempting to heal within. “This EP was never the point. Nilotic is just a byproduct of God’s grace in my life.”