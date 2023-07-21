If you’re looking for something to stream from home this weekend, then there’s a pretty good array of options on all the platforms.

They Cloned Tyrone

Premiering this weekend on Netflix on Friday, the film stars Jamie Foxx, John Boyega and Teyona Parris. The film follows the trio as they fall down a rabbit hole as they try to grapple with a nefarious government conspiracy.

Sweet Magnolias

The third season of “Sweet Magnolias” debuts this weekend. The series revolves around lifelong South Carolina best friends Maddie, Helen and Dana Sue juggling romantic relationships, family and careers.

Supa Team 4

Taking the title of Netflix’s first African animation, the Zambian set story is a great watch for the whole family. Read all about it.

In case you missed it in theatres

It’s a well-known fact that not all movies are available to watch in Kenyan cinemas and sometimes, even if they’re available, there isn’t enough time to watch them. Here’s a list of theatre releases debuting on streaming (Showmax Kenya) this weekend.

Halloween Ends

Halloween Ends brings one of the all-time highest-grossing horror franchise to its epic, terrifying conclusion as Laurie Strode faces off for the last time against the embodiment of evil, Michael Myers.

The Swearing Jar

The Swearing Jar tells Carey’s story: a musician and teacher who throws a birthday concert for her husband, which plunges her into the past. Through romance, music and memory, we follow the story of Carey and Simon’s relationship, the birth of their child, and the lie that threatens to ruin it all.

Bandit

Based on a true story, the crime comedy-drama Bandit stars 10-time Teen Choice nominee Josh Duhamel (The Thing About Pam, Shotgun Wedding, Transformers) as Gilbert Galvan Jr. (aka The Flying Bandit), a charming career criminal who went on a record-breaking spree of 59 bank heists across Canada with an increasingly frustrated police task force on his tail.

Happy Streaming!