Weightlifter Winnie Langat relishing Olympic qualifiers glory

Triple Africa silver medallist Winny Langat (women 59kg) bagged silver medal at the just concluded Africa Weightlifting Championships which also doubled up as Olympic qualifiers in Nairobi.

Kenyan ladies lifted the country’s flag high at the competition held at the Ruaraka sports Club on Friday winning two silver medals and a bronze.

Langat and Janet Oduor were the silver medalists while school girl Rachel Oduor won silver at the competitions that started on Wednesday in the kenya capital.

Langat who scored 61 in Snatch and 81 in Clean and Jerk for total 142 points to bag a silver in the women 59 category was elated with her performance

“I’m happy with my overall performance, it was a great show for me “I’m happy with my overall performance despite being in the senior level” she said.

Langat is also very optimistic that she would be selected in the team to represent the country at the Summer Olympic games scheduled for Tokyo,Japan between Friday 23 July- Sunday 8 August 2021.

Should she qualify for Japan, Langat becomes the second Kenyan woman to represent the country in Olympics after Mercy Obiero (60Kg), who competed in the 2012 London showpiece.

“Players whose classifications will not fall under those provided by the IWF should be ready to re-adjust accordingly. The new system is based on individual effort and not team classification” Pius Ochieng, Kenya Amateur Weightlifting Association (Kawa) President revealed.

