Some people may embrace the hair loss process while others will fight tooth and nail to stop it.

For some people, the scariest thing about the ageing process is going through hair loss. There are lots of reasons for hair loss such as alopecia, chemotherapy, damaged hair follicles caused by harsh chemicals, and low testosterone. People resort to all sorts of ways to stop their hair loss; from hair transplants, to wearing a wig. Some methods are more crazy than others!

Disclaimer: Any opinions, advice, and statements expressed here do not reflect the personal opinions of the author, nor are they medically proven.

Anti-fungal cream.

You read right. Apparently, rubbing an amount of anti-fungal cream on your scalp everyday can help your hair grow. And it’s just not any anti-fungal cream but that with Miconazole Nitrate as an ingredient. This active ingredient combats the kill-off hair follicles and balances the natural fungus of the scalp, encouraging hair growth.

2. Chillies and peppers

Apparently, rubbing chillies on your scalp helps stimulate blood circulation and encourages hair growth. Be warned that you will still experience the burning sensation that chilli causes.

3. Cow dung.

Cow dung is rich in minerals and nutrients, hence why it is used as fertilizer, so maybe this is where this idea stemmed from. Rub a healthy amount into your hair and lock yourself in your home to save us from the smell.

4. The Inversion method.

Some people claim that standing on their head several times a day has resulted in their hair growing faster. You’re supposed to rub some natural oil into your hair and scalp then do a head stand or hang your head upside down for this to work. Yogis might be able to succeed in this.

5. Tea

Not just any tea, but Indian tea, mixed with lots of lemon. Drinking huge amounts of this is said to stimulate hair growth. Be sure to stay in close vicinity of a bathroom if you choose to try this method.