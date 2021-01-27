London Born Ghanaian music producer Juls will host the Muze Open Air concert.

The first edition of Muze open Air concerts will go down on Saturday, February 6th at the Ngong Racecourse. Julian Nicco-Annan a.k.a Juls Baby, a.k.a Juls will be in kenya for the first time and will headline the event. The British-Ghanaian record producer, DJ, and musician is considered one of the pioneering producers of African music in the diaspora, particularly in Afrobeats circles. He is best known for the production of songs like ”Bankulize” and “Skin Tight” by Mr Eazi, “Feel Alright” by Show Dem Camp,” Rudebwoi Love” by Stonebwoy.

ALongside Juls at the Muze Open Air concert will be Blinky Bill, DJs Hiribae, Vidza, Paps and Jo Kisila behind the decks. The daytime outdoor event is created by MUZE Club and is expected to be a new twist on music, mixology, food and design.

Tickets are already up for sale with the ‘Die-Hard’ category having already sold out. Advance tickets are selling at KSH 2,000 and tickets at the gate will be KSH 3,000. You can purchase them here.

