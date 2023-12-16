Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has assured the Diaspora community that the Kenya Kwanza government will always be ready to engage with them, listen to their positive and objective criticism and work on the feedback to make Kenya a better place to call home.

Speaking at the gala night held last evening to celebrate the successful conclusion of the three-Day Diaspora Investment Conference in Nairobi, Dr. Mudavadi said President William Ruto’s administration has allowed open and candid conversation among Kenyans to enable the government to serve its citizens better.

“The Diaspora and other stakeholders in Kenya’s transformative journey are dedicated to fostering a strong and resilient nation. Through constructive engagements, they harness the diverse talents, skills, and global experiences each individual brings” He said

Harmonizing with President William Samoei Ruto’s clarion call for digitization and export-led investment, Dr. Mudavadi said the discussions have not merely been talks, they are the genesis of strategic initiatives aligning with the Bottom-up Economic Transformation Agenda.

The thematic sessions, according to Dr. Mudavadi, have unveiled unique perspectives, cultivating an environment for the diaspora community to seize transformative investment opportunities.

He noted, “It has enabled you to connect with others, to share information, learn from the experiences of others, and collectively envision strategies that transcend individual perspectives.”

This interconnectedness forms the very foundation for collaborative endeavours in realizing BETA’s vision of uplifting the livelihoods of Kenyans. PCS urged the Diaspora community to leverage networks for socio-economic development across counties

“Your contribution to Kenya’s transformation agenda will support the Government’s aim of improving the livelihoods of millions of Kenyans, particularly in rural areas,” he said.

As the Diaspora embarks on this transformative journey, the enduring impact of their contributions, extending far beyond remittances, becomes palpable. Dr. Mudavadi’s vision for a more resilient Kenya is not merely a call to action, it signifies a collective commitment to surmounting emerging challenges and steering the nation towards sustained economic growth.