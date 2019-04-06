Well wishers donate beds, beddings at Nakuru GK Prison

Written By: Halligan Agade
13

Thirty five nursing mothers at the Nakuru GK Prison have received 250 beds  and bedding from well wishers in a move aimed at cushioning mothers and children against cold related infections.

The initiative moved by Faraja Foundation, a local Non-Governmental Organization engaging foreign and local donors has also put up a counseling center at the facility to help 189 inmates manage stress related issues while serving their terms at the correctional facility.

Faraja Foundation Chief Executive Officer Jane Kuria says the Ksh.2.5 Million beds and beddings  complements the country`s quest for prison reforms and observance of basic human rights at the prison facilities.

She said the program focusing on five main correctional facilities across the country seeks to make the facilities spaces of self reflection for meaningful change rather than merely homes of discipline.

