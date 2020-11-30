Wendy is a Kenyan musician based in the Netherlands

Wendy Kimani is a Kenyan Afrosoul/ Pop musician. “Pagawisha” is her comeback song after she took some time away from music to settle in the Netherlands.

Wendy’s sound is neo-soul-influenced and her new song contains elements of that sound.

She made her debut on Tusker Project Fame and was one of the fifteen contestants that competed for the five million shillings and a recording contract by Gallo Records in South Africa. She emerged the First runner’s up.

To congratulate and celebrate her comeback, Gillad Milo posted the new music video on his handle tweeting, “My sister from another mother @wendykimani just came back with a bang.”

My sister from another mother @wendykimani just came back with a bang ?? Check out #PAGAWISHA on YouTube the link is below? #pagawishawendykimanihttps://t.co/wIA7X9bKcS pic.twitter.com/EFNbSoBpB2 — GILAD (@GiladMillo) November 30, 2020

The song is produced by So Fresh while the MV was shot and directed by Alexander Ludwick and Kenneth van Bochove.

The song, about a woman completely confused by a lover, is currently YouTube.

