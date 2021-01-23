Wendy Kimani just dropped a new single accompanied by a stunning video.

The Afropop and Soul star Wendy Kimani has made a comeback into the music scene with “Pagawisha”- her new single and video. It is an Afrosoul banger in which Wendy sings of a lover who completely confuses ‘pagawishas’ her. It’s a feel-good song talking about reigniting love in a relationship. It’s about finding that fire and feeling those butterflies again by getting romantic.

“I am really excited to be releasing my new single after years of being away. I had so much fun working on this song. With it, I just wanted to bring musical joy to my audience.” Wendy says.

The music video, shot and directed by Alexander Ludwick and Kenneth Van Bochove, is a smooth dosage of Wendy and her love interest. The video is reflective of Wendy’s personal story of falling in love with music once again. With its positive vibes and African influences, this is the perfect song to bring some light into 2021.

This comeback means the journey to Wendy’s upcoming EP is on. She teases her next single. Wendy has also launched a new YouTube channel, ‘Wendy’s New Normal’ that follows her life living in The Netherlands, since her relocation from Kenya. She reveals, “It’s all about rediscovering myself, marriage, mental health, my hair journey and also health conditions like PCOS conditions.”

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Top photo by Alena Masselink

Tell Us What You Think