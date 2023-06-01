We’re behind you, Gachagua assures President Ruto

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Thursday assured President William Ruto of his support in the execution of his mandate towards the revitalization of the economy.

Speaking after joining the Head of State in marking the 60th Madaraka Day in Embu County, the Deputy President urged Kenyans to give the President time to steer the country.

“Millions of Kenyans, though quiet are confident that the measures you (President William Ruto) have come up with will improve their welfare,” said DP Gachagua.

“Even as we mark the celebrations, I am here to urge all Kenyans to allow our President an opportunity to steer this country back to economic prosperity, He has a grand plan and if given a chance he will deliver,” he said.

DP Gachagua also took time to champion for the proposed 2023 Finance Bill that has met widespread opposition amid the high cost of living and a growing debt crisis.

Gachagua asked the legislators to continue being steadfast to support measures that the Ruto led administration has proposed at the National Assembly.

The Finance Bill 2023 continues to elicit mixed reactions across the country.

While some Kenyans are for its implementation others are vehemently opposed to its adoption saying it will further hurt a struggling workforce.

Employers within the lending sectors say if passed they will have no choice but layoff a part of their employees.

Drumming up support for the Finance Bill, the President said it will among other things open up job opportunities for young Kenyans.

The Bill that is set to be debated in the bicameral parliament proposes a raft of taxation measures that have not been well received by the opposition.

Azimio la Umoja One Kenya Coalition leader Raila Odinga has threatened to mobilize Kenyans to go the streets if it sails through parliament.

Raila has argued if passed it will overburden an already overtaxed citizenry.