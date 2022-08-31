Wesley Fofana: Chelsea sign 21-year-old French defender from Leicester City for £70m

 

Chelsea have signed French centre-back Wesley Fofana from Leicester City on a seven-year deal for a fee in the region of £70m.

France Under-21 international Fofana has made 37 Premier League appearance since joining Leicester from French side Saint-Etienne in 2020.

He was restricted to just seven league games during the 2021-22 campaign after breaking his leg in pre-season.

“The two last days have been really big for me and I’m very happy,” he said.

“I trained this morning with the team and it’s a dream for me. I’m very excited to start playing games for the fans and the club.

“I’m here to win trophies – the Champions League, Premier League, FA Cup, Carabao Cup, everything. I came here to win and the club is built to win trophies so I’m here to continue that.”

He is the third most expensive Premier League defender behind Manchester United’s £80m purchase of Harry Maguire in 2019 – also from Leicester – and Liverpool’s Virgil van Dijk, who joined the Reds for £75m in 2017.

Fofana’s initial fee makes him the 12th most expensive Premier League signing, but he will drop to 13th when Manchester United complete the £81.3m signing of Antony.

  

