Cocoa is a raw material for making chocolate and nearly two-thirds of the world’s cocoa output comes from West Africa, with Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana leading in production.

Cote d’Ivoire and Ghana used to export their raw cocoa beans or semi-finished products to the major destination markets in Europe, such as Belgium, Switzerland, and Germany.

With China’s fast-growing appetite for chocolate and cocoa products, cocoa producers have turned their attention to this emerging market. #CIIE2022

