West African leaders suspend Guinea following coup

“It’s a feeling you can’t explain, to be deprived of your freedom for 12 months for such trivial things and to be released under these conditions, you can’t explain,” he said.

On Tuesday, Guinea’s main opposition leader expressed support for the coup, describing it as an opportunity for a new beginning.

Cellou Dalein Diallo said the army’s junta was historic, but called on them to foster national reconciliation.

Guinea’s coup is the fourth time West Africa has witnessed an attempt to undermine democracy in the region since August 2020.