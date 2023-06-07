West ham and Fiorentina ready for battle in the Europa Conference League Final

West ham and Fiorentina ready for battle in the Europa Conference League...

West Ham is bidding for their first trophy against Fiorentina in the Europa Conference League Final.

The West Ham boss David Moyes who has never won a major competition since the 1980 FA Cup hopes that this will be a start for them.

“Whether you’re an experienced manager or a young one, sitting here for a final is the pinnacle,” said Moyes.

The Fortuna Arena in Prague with a capacity of 19,370 will host about 4,890 West Ham fans. Moyes who has been a manager since 1998 and his main achievement being steering Preston into the Division One Playoffs between 1999-2000.

He also won his only trophy with Manchester United against Wigan Athletic in the 2013 FA Community cup.

“There are a lot of very good coaches out there but for these young coaches, they have to see if they can do 20 or 25 years in the business.”said Moyes.

West Ham finished 14th in the Premier League and have won many games in the Europa Conference League and if they beat Fiorentina they will be in next seasons Europa League.

“It’s a big achievement to get through to a European final. It’s not easy to get all the way through and we’ve been competitive .It’s a great achievement for all the players and the next part is to see if we can go on and win it” He added.

Fiorentina finished eighth in Serie A and lost the Coppa Italia final to Inter Milan.