West Ham knock out  Man United to reach EFL Cup fourth round

West Ham knocked Manchester United out of the EFL Cup after registering a 1-0 win in Carabao Cup match at Old Trafford .

Manuel Lanzini’s ninth-minute effort, his first goal in almost 12 months and only his second since May 2019, proved enough to take David Moyes’ men into the last 16.

Not even the second-half introductions of Bruno Fernandes and Mason Greenwood could swing the game the home side’s way in a performance that exposed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s pre-match chat about the strength of his squad as somewhat hollow.

Lanzini’s goal was just reward for West Ham’s flying start. Ryan Fredericks eased between Jadon Sancho and Alex Telles before cutting a low cross back to the Argentine, who finished into the bottom corner.

Three times in the final five minutes the visitors should have wrapped up victory, but Andriy Yarmolenko, Mark Noble and Jarrod Bowen all failed to hit the target. In the end though, it didn’t matter.

It was the first Old Trafford triumph for the Hammers since Carlos Tevez’s matchwinner in 2007 kept them in the Premier League – and their first in a cup competition since Paolo di Canio scored the only goal in an FA Cup meeting in 2001.

For Manchester United and Solskjaer it is an early end to their hopes of securing the first available silverware of the season, and ending the wait for a trophy that stretches back to 2017.

Arsenal maintain winning run,advance to fourth round after win against Wimbledon

Arsenal beat League One AFC Wimbledon 3-0 to reach the fourth round of the Carabao Cup and make it three wins in a row in all competitions.

Alexandre Lacazette was making his first start since April and scored a penalty after Nesta Guinness-Walker fouled Gabriel Martinelli.

Emile Smith Rowe converted from Lacazette’s pass and Eddie Nketiah’s lovely flicked backheel from Cedric Soares’ cross sealed the win.

Arsenal host Leeds in round four.

EFL Cup Results

Brighton 2-0 Swansea

Chelsea 1 {4}-1 {3} Aston Villa

Millwall 0-2 Leicester

Wolves 2 {2}-2 {3} Tottenham

Arsenal 3-0 AFC Wimbledon

Man United 0-1 West Ham United