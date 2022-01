Parties challenging the Mumias Sugar Company revival takeover bid by a Ugandan firm Sarrai Group of companies have put up a spirited fight to have the award revoked. One of the Parties, West Kenya Company, through its lawyer Paul Muite claim they were unfairly blocked after putting in the highest bid of 36 billion shillings. The contesting parties claim Sarrai Company has already began operations despite a court order blocking them from doing so.

