West Mugirango Constituency office to revamp sports facilities in schools

West Mugirango MP Steven Mogaka has reiterated his support to development of sports in the region saying the Constituency office is set to embark on rehabilitating sports facilities in schools in the constituency so as to nurture budding talents.

“I will be channeling the National Constituency Development Fund (NCDF) kitty to construct standard ball games playing courts and pitches in strategic and accessible public institutions within the constituency to be used for practice and competitions of various ball games for both students and constituency sports clubs. I want to ensure that we nurture the sports talents of our youths in the constituency because sports is a very lucrative venture which is enabling young people who have taken it seriously to make a decent livelihood from its earnings,” Mogaka assured.

The legislator was speaking as he awarded schools in his constituency that had qualified for Nyanza regional secondary school games at Maranda High School.

The MP gave out games kits, balls for football, netball and handball games to school teams which qualified to participate in the regional ball game competitions at Maranda High school in Siaya County.

“I want to congratulate our young talented students who have made our constituency proud. The reason why I have decided to motivate them to perform even better and qualify for national ball games competitions for they are equally capable of clinching the national games title,” Mogaka said.

He pointed out that the youths’ potential is dynamic and apart from pursuing academic oriented careers only, sports, music and art are some of the emerging professions which youths can embrace and pursue.

Nyamira County Director of Education (CDE), Zachary Mutuiri congratulated the teams for their exemplary performance and challenged them to put their best foot forward in the regional competitions because they have what it takes to qualify for national competitions.

School teams that qualified to participate in the regional ball games competitions in Maranda high school, Siaya County are; Gekomoni football team, Rirumi netball team and Ekerenyo Girls handball team.