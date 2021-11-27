West Pokot County fetes Mashujaa day heroes

A hero and heroine who received the prestigious Mashujaa Day Awards from President Uhuru Kenyatta during this year’s celebrations have been feted for their achievement.

Jefferson Amadagu Mudaki and Menach Cheyech Menach from West Pokot County were among the other 220 nominees honoured countrywide during the 58 Mashuja Day celebrations at Wangúru stadium in Kirinyaga County.

West Pokot County Administrative Officer Joseph Kipkorir hailed the two saying the honour was unprecedented in the area.

“As a county, we really celebrate you for the prestigious Mashujaa Day Award for your voluntary role in fighting against retrogressive cultural practices such FGM, early child marriages, cattle rustling, and for being ardent advocates of the girl child, male youth, and women empowerment respectively,’’ Kipkorir stated.

He added that their effort of ensuring that every child has the opportunity to grow, learn and thrive in life is remarkable.

Mudaki was honoured for his role in championing for the meaningful inclusion of the youth in Kenya, involvement in the fight against retrogressive cultural practices such as FGM, early child marriages and cattle rusting in the county.

Menach, a teacher, was recognized for being an ardent advocate of the girl child, male youth, and women empowerment. She is currently a menstrual hygiene champion where she helps source and distribute non-reusable and reusable pads to rescue girls through her community-based organization called Margo Day 4 youth empowerment.

West Pokot County Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Director Bernard Kimachas celebrated the teacher for going beyond the call of duty as a teacher in protecting and promoting learning generally among the vulnerable children in the society.