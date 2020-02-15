West Pokot County Govt launch Ksh 400 Million bursary fund

West Pokot County Government has launched a four hundred million shilling bursary kitty for needy students.

The bursary is set to benefit students from secondary, colleges and universities.

Speaking when he launched the disbursement exercise of the bursary at Ortum Boys high school, West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo said that school enrollment in the County had increased sharply.

He stated that school retention and transition rates had also improved significantly.

Ortum Boys Secondary School which has the highest number of students from West Pokot received a total of Ksh 13 million.

“We have a vision on education, economy and equity to shun vices. Education is not devolved but we have invested heavily in education. There is no cattle rustling in the North Rift region and we are giving out bursaries without discrimination or based on political parties or tribe,” he said.

The County boss pointed out that students from households affected by recent landslides will be considered for an additional amount.

He also noted that his administration had put emphasis on matters concerning education to help reduce illiteracy levels and empower the people of West Pokot.

Governor Lonyangapuo also called on the Teachers ServiceCcommission (TSC) CEO Nancy Macharia to post more teachers saying the region is understaffed.

He said that the County will start a scholarship program which will enhance specialist’s technical courses for self-sufficiency in terms of expertise.