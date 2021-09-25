West Pokot County launches Ksh 400M bursary for needy children

West Pokot County Government has increased the bursary allocation from Kshs 10, 000-15,000 and is currently now at Ksh 20,000 for each student.

Thirty thousand needy students are set to benefit from the kitty where the area Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo launched the Ksh 400million bursary kitty.

The funds will be released in two phases where students who are boarders will get Ksh 20, 000 each while day scholars will get Ksh 7,000.

Schools in the county have 15,414 borders and 10,715 day scholars studying in schools within the county. Another 3,564 students are studying in boarding schools outside and 362 in day schools outside the county.

While launching the bursary kitty at Nasokol Girls Secondary School, Lonyangapuo said that his administration has prioritized education to help reduce illiteracy levels and empower the people of West Pokot.

He said that school enrollment in the County has increased with over 30,000 students documented in Form Two to Four in 2020 and data for Form One is projected to hit 20, 000 which translates to over 50, 000 in secondary schools up from 23, 000 in 2017.

He added that school retention and transition rates have improved significantly due to the bursary disbursement for needy students.

Governor Lonyangapuo also said that the region had been marginalized for long and that assisting poor families with bursaries for their students was a sure way of bringing development.

The governor called on parents in the area to pay the remaining fees arrears cautioning head teachers over sending home learners for fees frequently.

He urged teachers to work hard to improve performance while warned over politicization of the bursary scheme.

One parent Jacky Chemoi, with five students in secondary schools who have benefited from the bursary, thanked the County government for giving out bursaries.

Simon Lomaiket parent also said that he was unable to pay fees but the county Government has relieved him especially now that Covid 19 has impoverished them.