West Pokot County sets up Coronavirus isolation centers

West Pokot County Government has set up two isolation facilities at Kapenguria referral hospital as a precautionary measure against Corona virus.

The twenty bed capacity ward 7 amenity wing has been converted into an isolation room after Health CS Mutahi Kagwe urged Counties to be on high alert against the virus.

West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo who inspected the isolation facilities said the County is fully prepared to combat any cases of the Corona virus.

He said the County government will provide hand washing centers at critical points across the County.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



Lonyangapuo said that they are using the local Radio stations to decode the information issued by the government in a bit to sensitize the public.

Kapenguria County referral hospital Deputy medical superintendent Dr. Jacob Ruto said plans are underway to put sanitizers at all entries and screen visitors.

He called on the Government to offer more detailed trainings to the staff on how to handle patients.

West Pokot Health CEC Jackson Yaralima lauded the doctors in the County for their preparedness saying every Kenyan has a riole to play to combat the spread of corona virus.