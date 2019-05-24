West Pokot, Elgeyo-Marakwet governors condemn attacks in their region

West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo and his Elgeyo-Marakwet counterpart Alex Tolgos have expressed concern over the escalating wave of attacks along the borders of their counties that has seen a number of killings and tension rising.

The leadership of the two counties held a consultative meeting together with their Members of the County Assemblies on the best way to handle the insecurity at the common border.

Lonyangapuo and Tolgos condemned the recent incident where a GSU officer who was on leave was killed by bandits at Kamelei. Several families have also fled from the area following the attacks.

Governor Tolgos blamed the security personnel in the region for failing to curb the insecurity despite cooperation from the locals.

Echoing his sentiments, Governor Lonyangapuo urged relevant security agencies to address the issue as a matter of urgency.

Lonyangapuo, urged Kenya Forest Service to re-look the settlement of those evicted from the Embobut Forest.

Other areas affected by insecurity are Kamolokon and Kapyego.

Nakuru

Nakuru County Commissioner Erastus Mwenda has warned administrators against lethargy in eliminating gangs terrorizing locals in the area.

Mwenda directed the administrators to cooperate with locals in security management to deal with criminal gangs operating a notorious extortion ring swindling unsuspecting citizens of their money by mobile phone cash transfer services.

Mwenda who was in Kivumbini slums in Nakuru town noted that insufficient action by administrators is holding back the spirited bid against organized crime and called on citizens to exercise vigilance against officers siding with the criminal gangs in the area.

The administrators challenged parents to enroll jobless youth in local vocational centers to acquire skills that he says will improve their employment prospects and help minimize crime in the area.

The institutions he said have been adequately equipped with a view of empowering youth with skills sets that they can use to power the country`s development vision while they improve their livelihoods.