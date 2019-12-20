West Pokot farmers secure Kshs 51.9m for developing livestock sector

58 farmer groups in West Pokot have received 51 million shillings from the national government and the World Bank under the Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project.

The assistance is expected to help the farmers increase their income by developing livestock sector and mitigate risks as result of climate change.

Governor John Lonyangapuo says the county is expected to receive at least 500 million shillings when the five-year project concludes.

Agriculture and livestock sector form a major segment of West Pokot County economy. Governor John Lonyangapuo says on average, at least 65 percent of produce in the county is sold to locals supporting 85 percent of households.

The Kenya Climate Smart Agriculture Project is a five-year National government project jointly supported by the World Bank in 24 counties.

The Kshs 51.9 million fund is excepted to support agricultural actives in Siyoi, Endough, Sook, Sekerr, Lomut and Alale wards. By February next year, at least 58 or more groups from other wards will benefit and by the end of five years programme all wards should have benefited.

The project aims at increasing agricultural productivity, build resilience to climate change risks in the targeted smallholder farming and at the same time reduce greenhouse gas emission.

The funds will be used by the groups to undertake various agricultural activities in goats, sheep, indigenous chicken and dairy cattle rearing.

Philip Ting’aa, County project coordinator KCSAP, says the project will also support water soil management flood management, promote sustainability, community-driven rangeland management and improve access to quality livestock services in arid and semi-arid areas.

Groups are expected to benefit in the current financial year from 445 proposals being evaluated for funding.