West Pokot Governor warns landslide imposters

West Pokot Governor Prof John Lonyangapuo has warned individuals purporting to be landslide victims to vacate from the camps or risk arrest.

Lonyangapuo says there is need to vet those who were genuinely affected by the tragedy from those posing in the camps to receive free assistance.

This comes as the clergy in West pokot have begun a restoration program that includes planting of trees in affected areas of West Pokot.

In efforts to rehabilitate areas affected by landslides in West Pokot, a group of churches have embarked on a tree planting mission to reduce the risks of a repeat of landslides during heavy rains.

Get breaking news on your Mobile as-it-happens. SMS ‘NEWS’ to 20153



At the same time, the group is providing free crop seedlings to encourage locals to plant trees during the next planting season calling on well wishers to join in their efforts.

West Pokot governor Prof John Lonyangapuo who was distributing food and non food items to affected families warned individuals purporting to be affected by floods and camping in the camps to vacate and allow those truly affected by the heavy rains to receive assistance.

This even as he pointed out they have increased the number of camps to 12 as those affected by the landslide were mainly from Endow, Sook and Sekerr.

Meanwhile, transport operations in Mwingi Central Kitui county are set to improve following plans to reconstruct the Enziu bridge connecting the road from Nuu to Nguni.

The move follows an increase in the number of deaths on the bridge.

It is reported that 10 people have died on the bridge since April last year owing to flooding.

At the same time, roads such as Mwingi-Nzeluni road and the road connecting Mwingi town to the Town’s animal abattoir were also earmarked for tarmacking.

Principal secretary in the state department of Public Works Paul Maringa said that the government was committed in ensuring the welfare of its citizens was upheld.