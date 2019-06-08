West Pokot leaders condemn extrajudicial killings

A section of leaders from West Pokot County are demanding answers following increased cases of extrajudicial killings.

The leaders who accuse security agencies of using brutal force against residents, want Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr. Fred Matiang’i to investigate the killings targeted at livestock traders from the region.

This comes after bodies of two men from Sigor were discovered in a forest in the neighboring Elgeyo Marakwet county.

Grief, weeping and wailing characterized the burial of slain livestock trader from Kosulol village of Chepareria in Pokot South West Pokot county whose death is shrouded in mystery.

Hundreds of residents, friends, church members including area leaders thronged the home of Mathayo Kedinyang whose life was cut short in what the leaders say was a case of extra-judicial killing.

The slain livestock trader is said to have been among livestock traders who were allegedly abducted outside Kapenguria law courts two weeks ago, only for their bodies to be discovered at a forest days later.

Those who survived are still recuperating at the Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret. Area leaders are now pointing an accusing finger at security agencies, accusing them of using brutal force on residents.

Led by devolution Principal Secretary Micah Powon, the leaders want the government to provide answers for many questions being raised by residents.

Pokot south MP David Pkosing says he will petition the matter before the Interior Ministry.

Members of the community have in recent days held demonstrations over the extra judicial killings that has seen relations between residents and security agencies deteriorate.

Tana River

The Kenya wildlife service is on the spot following increased cases of hippo attacks in Tana River county. The latest incident involved the killing of a 68-year-old man from Adama village who was attacked as he walked home after attending morning prayers.

According to Hassan Mohammed – a village elder, the deceased was attacked and killed on the spot by the deadly hippo.

Hassan blaming alleged laxity by officials from the Kenya Wildlife Service who he says are not doing enough to protect the lives of area residents.

Area MCA Abdi Ergamso said KWS should compensate the victims since many of them were their family’s breadwinners.

Samburu

And police in Samburu County are holding 16 suspects in connection with a spate of robberies in the region. The suspects who were arrested during an overnight operation are expected to be arraigned in court on Monday.

Following complaints from area residents of increased criminality, police in partnership with local leaders and members of Nyumba Kumi initiative launched a manhunt for a gang that has been reigning terror in recent weeks.

Property of unknown value believed to have been stolen was recovered from the suspects.