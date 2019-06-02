West Pokot leaders express concern over increased killings

West Pokot leaders have expressed concern over increasing killings of livestock traders in the area.

The leaders have now given the government one-week ultimatum to end the killings or they take unspecified actions.

The leaders led by West Pokot Governor John Lonyangapuo and Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto took issue with security officers for not doing enough to end killings in the area.

Governor Lonyangapuo said it was saddening that criminals were now targeting livestock traders from the area citing the killings of two traders whose bodies were found dumped in a forest in the neighbouring Elgaiyo Marakwet.

Kapenguria MP Samuel Moroto faulted security agencies of not doing enough to arrest the rising cases of insecurity in the area.

However, West Pokot County commissioner Apolo Okelo said he was not aware of the bodies recovered from a forest from Elgeyo Marakwet forest which is in a different jurisdiction.

Okelo urged residents living along the borders of West Pokot and Elgeyo Marakwet to help security officers stamp out banditry rampant in the area.